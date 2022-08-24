Dublin prison correctional officer under investigation dies by suicide

article

A correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin who was under investigation has died by suicide, the Solano County Coroner's Office said.

A coroner's spokeswoman said that the Sunday death of Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, of Vallejo is still technically under investigation, but preliminary results indicate that he took his own life.

Efforts to reach his family by phone were unsuccessful on Wednesday.

Ramos was voted "Officer of the Year" in 2021, sources told KTVU.

However, he and his colleague, Sergio Saucio, were both placed on leave in March, KTVU has learned.

EXCLUSIVE: Woman at center of Dublin prison sex scandal says guard used mental health files to prey on her

The Bureau of Prisons would not confirm why either man was on leave.

However, Andrea Reyes, a formerly incarcerated woman at the prison, had complained about Ramos, telling KTVU that he had asked to be her "sugar daddy" in 2016.

But she rejected his offer, which would have meant she would have to repay his favors with sex.

According to Reyes, Ramos continued to sexually harass her anyway. She also accused Ramos of slamming a door on her, which caused bruising.

She said she reported Ramos' behavior to several superiors, including the now-retired warden, Ray J. Garcia, who is among five officers charged with sex abuse crimes at FCI Dublin in the last year. Garcia was indicted on additional charges on Tuesday, accused of having sex with three women in custody.

But nothing was done at the time.

At least two other women have also told KTVU that Ramos harassed them; one of them filed a formal claim against the Bureau of Prisons, alleging that he watched her shower.

The Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice have vowed to investigate all allegations of sexual abuse among correctional staff and to continue prosecuting those who are found to have committed these crimes.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez