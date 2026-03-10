Dublin Unified teachers strike enters Day 2

The Brief A teachers' strike in the Dublin Unified School District entered its second day, affecting approximately 12,000 students across the district. Money remains the central issue in the dispute. All school sites were set to remain open during the strike.



A teachers' strike in the Dublin Unified School District entered its second day, affecting approximately 12,000 students across the district, though both sides agreed to return to the bargaining table.

Representatives from the district and the teachers' union were scheduled to meet to conduct a fiscal analysis of both proposals.

Rally, board meeting

A rally was also planned at the school board at 4 p.m., followed by a school board meeting at 6 p.m. Teachers asked parents to attend and share their opinions with the board.

Money at heart of dispute

The district said the union's proposal would cost $32 million over three years, compared to $11 million under the district's own proposal. Officials added that the district has cut $16 million over the past two years due to declining enrollment, and that accepting a fact-finding deal would require an additional $6 million in cuts.

The teachers' union said it has consistently brought suggestions to negotiations about where the district could find funding to meet its proposal.

Teachers are seeking a 3.5% raise, caps on class sizes and increased employer contributions to healthcare costs. The district's current offer stands at a 2% raise, a one-time 1% bonus, a class size committee to be formed in the future and full healthcare coverage for single employees.

Mixed reactions to strike

Parents expressed mixed reactions to the strike.

Jordan Hauer-Laurencin, a parent of two students at Dublin Elementary, said teachers should not have to fight for a raise or cost-of-living adjustment and questioned why district leadership could not manage a budget the way families do at home.

Neil Gandhi, another Dublin Elementary parent, said he understood the union's concerns about class sizes but added that he was also worried about the district's financial solvency.

What about school?

All school sites were set to remain open during the strike. Whether students would attend their regular classrooms or be placed in larger spaces such as gymnasiums would depend on each school. Breakfast and lunch service was to continue. The district said no independent study requests would be approved.

The Source Dublin teachers, Dublin Unified, parents.



