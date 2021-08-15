DUI, hit and run suspect arrested following deadly San Jose crash

article

Police arrested a drunken driving suspect who allegedly fled after fatally hitting a pedestrian Saturday night near downtown San Jose.

The collision happened in the area of Almaden Avenue and Willow Street. Police did not release the victim's name or a time of the crash.

The man driving the car was arrested shortly after the collision on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run, and vehicular manslaughter, police said Sunday morning on social media.

The death is the city's 38th fatal traffic collision and 15th pedestrian death this year, police said.