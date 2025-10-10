Early morning road rage shooting shuts down Oakland freeway near Bay Bridge

article

The Brief California Highway Patrol officers were sent about 5:45 a.m. to the eastbound I-80 transition ramp to the southbound side of the I-880 freeway on reports of the shooting. Officers found a victim who was wounded in the head by shrapnel. Investigators discovered that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that occurred on the Bay Bridge.



An early morning shooting in Oakland shut down a portion of freeway for more than three hours on Friday.

California Highway Patrol officers were sent about 5:45 a.m. to the eastbound I-80 transition ramp to the southbound side of the I-880 freeway, near the Bay Bridge, on reports of the shooting and found a victim who was injured in the head by shrapnel.

The CHP noted the victim was conscious and talking when officers arrived at the scene, and they were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The transition ramp was closed from about 6 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. as authorities investigated the scene. Investigators found that the shooting stemmed from "a road rage incident" that happened between the victim and another vehicle on the Bay Bridge.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP at 707-917-4491.