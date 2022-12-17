Early Saturday morning quake jolts East Bay

article

Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning.

USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday.

People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Stay with ktvu.com and KTVU "Mornings on 2" starting at 7 a.m. Saturday for updates on this story.