Earth Day encourages everyone to be good stewards of the world

The Brief Earth Day is Wednesday, a reminder to everyone to be good stewards of the world. Several events are scheduled across the Bay Area. Activists stress that while one-day neighborhood cleanups are helpful, long-term impact requires consistent efforts.



Earth Day is Wednesday, a reminder to everyone to be good stewards of the world. The goal of the day is to get people involved in addressing issues like climate change and pollution.

Oakland, Alameda cleanups

Several events are scheduled across the Bay Area.

Local perspective:

In Oakland, volunteers and children are gathering on Wednesday at the Oakland Zoo to clean Arroyo Viejo Creek. The creek is a significant local waterway that flows from the Oakland Hills, through the zoo grounds, and eventually out to the San Francisco Bay near the Coliseum.

At Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda, organizers have scheduled a cleanup for Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

What they're saying:

Katharine Wilkinson, a climate activist, noted the challenge of mobilizing the public.

"We have a really challenging gap between climate concern, which the majority of people hold, and climate engagement or climate action, which only a very small percentage of people are doing," Wilkinson said.

More than just a day

Big picture view:

For those unable to attend organized cleanups, environmental advocates suggest integrating sustainable habits into daily life throughout the year – not just on Earth Day.

Recycling, composting, and purchasing local goods to decrease individual carbon footprints, using public transportation or biking to work when possible are all examples of how to help out.

Activists stress that while one-day neighborhood cleanups are helpful, long-term impact requires consistent efforts. Simple, repetitive actions—such as switching to reusable shopping bags and water bottles—can lead to significant environmental benefits.