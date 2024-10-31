3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Lake County

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Lake County Thursday morning, southwest of Clearlake.

The USGS reported the earthquake at 10:14 a.m.

The quake's epicenter was located 14 miles northeast of Healdsburg, according to the USGS.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.

Thursday's earthquake is the second to hit the greater North Bay this week. A 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the same area on Tuesday, northeast of Windsor.



