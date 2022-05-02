Earthquake near San Jose registers 2.5

article

An earthquake measuring a magnitude of 2.5 was recorded near San Jose on Monday afternoon.

The United State Geological Survey said the quake was northeast of Alum Rock and occurred at 2:26 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

There were two stronger earthquakes in the North Bay over the weekend. The first, 19 miles north of Windsor, measured 3.5 on Saturday. Later that day, a 3.4-magnitude earthquake was felt in the same area.