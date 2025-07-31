4.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A series of earthquakes and aftershocks rattled the Inland Empire on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Timeline:
A preliminary 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck around 9:30 a.m. north of Fontana. It was followed by at least one aftershock in the same area, currently reported as a 3.1-magnitude quake.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 earthquakes strike Riverside County just seconds apart: USGS
A series of earlier earthquakes occurred in the same area earlier in the morning. The USGS reported at least two, both centered near Rialto. The first, which struck around 8:34 a.m., was a preliminary 3.0-magnitude quake, while the second, which struck about ten minutes later, was reported as a 2.8-magnitude.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if any damages or injuries were immediately reported.
SUGGESTED: Tsunami activity reported in California after 8.8 magnitude earthquake hits Russia
What they're saying:
FOX 11 viewers said the quake was felt across Southern California in Orange, Chino Hills, Beaumont, West Covina, Compton, Rowland Heights, La Puente, Whitter, South Gate, Ontario and Compton.
SUGGESTED: Wednesday's earthquake was among the strongest ever: See the list
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information for this story is from the U.S. Geological Survey.