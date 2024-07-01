Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
5
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Santa Cruz Mountains
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Southern Lake County, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

East Bay among hottest parts of Bay Area during heat wave

By
Published  July 1, 2024 10:53pm PDT
News
KTVU FOX 2

Heat wave keeping many East Bay residents inside

Heat-related injuries are already being reported in parts of the Bay Area as a major heat wave settles into the region. First responders in Livermore are already busy.

LIVERMORE, Calif. - The East Bay will be one of the hottest areas in the Bay Area this week.  

Restaurants and businesses in downtown Livermore said they didn't see as many people as they'd normally see sitting outside on Monday evening. 

In fact, we found more people dining indoors than outdoors in the partially enclosed patio area at Sauced BBQ.

"Don't cook, eat out, don't heat up the house," said Livermore resident Deborah Binkney.

Alameda County Fire Department said its first responders are already treating people for heat stroke and heat exhaustion, before the heat wave officially begins Tuesday.

"Most of us are not drinking enough water anyway... but dehydration with alcohol consumption in the sun, very overwhelming," said Alameda County Fire Division Chief of Medical Services Heather Marques. "Most of our Bay Area houses don't have air conditioning, we're not accustomed to having this kind of heat. If we lose power at anytime, we're going to lose our air conditioning."

Alameda County Fire said the most vulnerable populations are children, especially those playing team sports, the elderly, and pets.

"The elderly are often victims. We see across the United States when there are deaths during natural emergencies, it's usually heat that kills the most people, so take it very seriously, please," said Marques. "Check on your neighbors."

Jose Reyes brought his daughter to cool off at the fountain on First Street in Livermore.

"Just making sure we have cold drinks, especially water, and always have a little cooler in the car just in case, especially when you have kids, you have to be prepared," he said. "We just have all the blinds closed to keep the house cool and do our part not to overuse the AC."

The Livermore Public Library is among several East Bay locations doubling as a cooling center during the heat wave.

"Or go to the city, go to San Francisco, go closer to the ocean and get fresh air," said Livermore resident Ben Makhlouf. 

My residents in the Tri-Valley are used to hot temperatures, especially those who come from areas known for extreme heat.

"We're all transplants from Arizona, we're used to 128 degrees in the summer, so to me this feels nice," added Binkney. 