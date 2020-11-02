East Bay businesses boarded up fearing Election Day fallout

Like prepping for a hurricane, stores in downtown Walnut Creek have boarded up for the possibility of a political storm on election day that could leave civil unrest in its aftermath.

Kathy Hemmenway, Executive Director of Walnut Creek Downtown, said stores are making the individual decision whether to take precautions or not. She said there was no mandate to board up from the city or police department.

“The city and police department are monitoring any potential unrest via social media,” Hemmenway said.

Lt. Tracie Reese with Walnut Creek PD said the department has no credible threats of violence, but the department is planning for the likelihood of protests during election week. She said additional resources will be available “to help ensure the safety and security of those exercising their First Amendment rights.”

Still, 2020 has been a year of uncertainty. It’s why small, family-owned businesses like Venture Quality Goods in Lafayette are airing on the side of caution. Owners Rosylyn and Tom Stenzel spent $400 to put plywood on the windows of their store. They said it was a small price to pay compared to the repairs of any potential damage to their store.

“We thought we'll just go ahead and board it and hopefully nothing will happen. We thought we might as well do it just in case because it's just been a crazy year as we all know,” Rosylyn Stenzel said.

Advertisement

The couple painted the plywood with blue and green colors to resemble the outdoors, inspired by the Lafayette reservoir. After being shut down for two months because of COVID-19, Venture is returning to normal with the help of the community and online orders.

As stores across the Bay Area bounce back, they are trying to avoid any more losses. It’s why stores are boarded up from San Francisco to Oakland, a sign this is a contentious election. But despite the appearance, don’t let the plywood fool you.

“We are absolutely open for business and would love to have people come to Walnut Creek,” Hemmenway said.