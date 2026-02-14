East Bay family seeks justice for teen shot during Richmond robbery

The Brief Nehemiah Montes was shot multiple times on Dec. 13 during a robbery in Richmond. He was struck in the face, chest, and stomach, and the trauma also caused him to suffer a massive stroke. His family has started an online fundraiser to help cover the mounting medical expenses and the specialized equipment Nehemiah will need.



An East Bay family is searching for answers and pleading for help after an 18-year-old was shot multiple times during a robbery in Richmond.

Nehemiah Montes is currently in the hospital fighting for his life.

Two months after the shooting, his family says the road to recovery is long, but they are focused on getting him the care he needs and finding those responsible.

A 'senseless' attack

The incident occurred on Dec. 13, around 6 p.m.

Nehemiah, a Hayward resident who was 17 at the time, was in Richmond with friends.

During a phone call with his mother shortly before the shooting, Nehemiah said he was waiting for a rideshare driver to take him home to Hayward with plans to go watch a movie with friends.

Police said Nehemiah was with two others when they were approached by three to four suspects who demanded their belongings.

While one friend handed over a piece of jewelry, one of the suspects opened fire on Nehemiah.

He was struck in the face, chest, and stomach. The trauma also caused him to suffer a massive stroke.

"It’s a mother’s worst nightmare... not to know if he was dead or alive," said his mother, Mireya Montes. "I’m so blessed that he’s alive... I’m just a robot right now."

The fight for recovery

Nehemiah turned 18 while in the Intensive Care Unit.

He has already undergone ten surgeries, with at least one more scheduled.

Initially paralyzed from the neck down, his family says he is showing signs of improvement, slowly regaining some movement in his arms and legs. However, he is currently unable to talk or walk.

"He was such a loving, goofy boy who had a bright future," said his brother, Max Posada. "We’re there every step of the way, and we just want answers."

Before the shooting, Nehemiah was looking forward to graduating from high school this June and dreamed of becoming a firefighter.

His principal recently visited him in the hospital to present him with a certificate of recognition for his hard work.

Investigation ongoing

Richmond police say no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains active.

However, Nehemiah’s family expressed concern that the case may be overlooked. They say they’ve been told the detective assigned to the case has been pulled away to investigate other shootings.

"Three times he’s told me they’ve been pulled off our case, which is not something comforting to hear," Posada said.

The family has started an online fundraiser to help cover the mounting medical expenses and the specialized equipment Nehemiah will need.

