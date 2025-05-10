East Bay Park officials urge caution on trails as rattlesnake season returns

With spring temperatures on the rise, rattlesnakes are reemerging across the East Bay, prompting the East Bay Regional Park District to issue a warning to park visitors ahead of the weekend.

"We like to remind folks to be safe and vigilant with their eyes on the trail in the parks," said Dave Mason, a spokesperson for the park district.

At Briones Regional Park in Walnut Creek, several hikers said they had already spotted rattlesnakes, including one jogger who encountered one earlier in the day.

"I just saw one down here, I almost stepped on him," said Rob Holmes. "A little baby guy, but typically you’ll see them at 5 or 6 p.m. coming out for some warmth."

While rattlesnake bites are rare, officials advise hikers to stay on trails, avoid tall grass, and look carefully before sitting near logs or rocks.

"You just don’t want to get too close, and if you just wait a sec, they amble off," said park visitor Dan Harrington.

Experts also recommend listening for the distinct sound of a rattle.

"A lot of times, rattlesnakes will give you a little warning that they’re there," said Mason.

Len Ramirez, a professional snake wrangler, said runners should be particularly cautious.

"Runners need to especially pay attention, that they don’t step on a snake," said Ramirez, who owns Ramirez Rattlesnake Removal. "And if they were to spot a snake while in motion while running, it would be a good idea to sidestep or run around the opposite side of its head."

He also urged dog owners to keep pets leashed.

"Keep your dog out of the tall grass. I see a lot of dogs that are bit by rattlesnakes," he said.

For homeowners living near snake habitats, reducing food sources can help deter snakes.

"If you keep the irrigation down, and you don’t have a garden, and you don’t have any food source out there for mice or lizards, the chances are there’s not going to be snakes," said Luis Frazer, a professional snake wrangler who owns SnakeRemoval.com.

The East Bay Regional Park District is also reminding the public that it is illegal to harm or kill a rattlesnake. If bitten, officials say remain calm and call 911 immediately.

