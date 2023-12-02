East Bay pastor arrested for sex abuse against teen

An East Bay pastor is now in jail after police in Richmond say he sexually abused a young member of his church.

Officers arrested 53-year-old Victor Hernandez Pineda. He works as a pastor at Iglesia Pentecostes Movimiento de Gloria, a Spanish-language church in Richmond.

Police say he was arrested on suspicion of sex crimes against a teenage girl who went to his church.

The Mercury News reports Hernandez is being held on $7 million bail.