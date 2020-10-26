East Bay regional parks and recreation areas to remain closed due fire danger

Several East Bay parks will remain closed through Wednesday due to an extended Red Flag Warning anticipating continued high winds.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts are expected to reach 60-70 mph in some parts of the Bay Area on Tuesday evening.

The East Bay Regional Park District announced Friday that it would close 11 of its parks and recreation areas Sunday and Monday in anticipation of severe winds. The district had expected to see some of the strongest winds in 20 years, but sustained winds only reached 21-45 mph in higher elevations, lower than the anticipated potential 70 mph impact.

Ferocious winds are forecast to roar through Tuesday, prompting the district to extend the park closure through Wednesday.

Parks that will remain temporarily closed to the public include Wildcat Canyon, Tilden, Reinhardt Redwood, Roberts, Huckleberry, Sibley, Claremont Canyon, Leona Canyon, Anthony Chabot, Lake Chabot, and Kennedy Grove.

According to the East Bay Regional Park District, winds knocked down 14 power lines in or near the closed park areas. Luckily, no fires sparked from the downed power lines, but that continues to be a worry during strong winds events.