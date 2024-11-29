East Bay Regional Parks celebrates Green Friday, waives park fees

The East Bay Regional Park District waived all fees in honor of Green Friday, and visitors at Fremont's Ardenwood Historic Farm were ready to enjoy the beautiful weather.

East Bay Parks made entry to all 73 of its parks free on Friday to offer folks an alternative way to celebrate the day after Thanksgiving with loved ones.

"Rather than a Black Friday shopping spree, where people will be standing in lines in markets and shops all around the Bay Area, we’re encouraging people to come out to be in our parks district," said Alex Kwong, a naturalist at Ardenwood.

Green Friday was full of smiles for visitors at the farm.

Children got a kick out of petting the farm’s goats, cows and chickens. Many said the animals were their favorite part.

The farm also hosted group activities for families on Friday. Several children showed off their freshly-made souvenirs.

Some of the farm’s guests traveled a long way for the holiday. They were thrilled to be outside enjoying the California weather.

"We’re from Seattle so we love the sunshine, it’s beautiful," said one mother from Washington state.

This is the ninth year that East Bay Parks has celebrated Green Friday, and the staff at Ardenwood hopes it can provide families a healthy way to spend time together.

"We’re encouraging people to come out and enjoy the parks that their tax dollars are supporting and being a little closer to nature this holiday season," Kwong told KTVU.