This East Bay 'residential oasis' has home prices in the $200,000s

The Brief A Richmond neighborhood has a typical home value of about $210K according to Zillow. The neighborhood has been identified as the most affordable in the Bay Area. Figures show 19 Bay Area neighborhoods have a typical home value under $500K.



In a region known for high home prices, where typical property values exceed $1 million, an East Bay community is bucking the trend with homes valued in the $200,000s, virtually unheard of in the Bay Area these days.

The historic Atchison Village neighborhood of Richmond has been identified as the Bay Area's most affordable neighborhood.

The typical home value in Atchison Village stood at $210,883 last month, according to the latest figures provided to KTVU by online real estate marketplace company Zillow.

It's a throwback to the mid-1990s, when typical home prices were that low in the Bay Area.

In fact, figures show in the region, Atchison Village is "the least expensive by a wide margin," according to Zillow Communications Manager Alex Lacter.

Big picture view:

By comparison, the typical home value in the city of Richmond is $617,036, figures from Zillow show.

When considering the wider San Francisco metro area, that value jumps to $1,152,144.

In the San Jose metro area, it's $1,631,344.

And the gap is exorbitant when home prices in Atchison Village are butted up against the most expensive neighborhood in the Bay Area: Saratoga's Fruitvale West community in Santa Clara County, where the typical home value stands at a whopping $5,557,412.

While Zillow's figures represent the estimated value of a typical home in the area, often when evaluating real estate costs, the median price is used—the middle price of all sold homes during a specific timeframe.

Dig deeper:

Atchison Village is located west of downtown Richmond and on the eastern end of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

It was established in 1941, according to the National Park Service, and originally built for Kaiser shipyards' defense workers and their families during World War II.

File photo of Atchison Village in Richmond, Calif. from the Library of Congress. (National Park Service)

"The community was designed with a focus on durability and livability, featuring well-constructed homes and a layout that encouraged a strong sense of community among residents," the park service said.

It’s described as "a modest residential oasis," by the Atchison Village Mutual Homes Corporation, which identified the community as the city’s first public defense housing project.

Next most affordable in Oakland

Zillow figures show after Atchison Village, the next most affordable neighborhood in the Bay Area is Oakland’s Chinatown, where the typical home value stood at $373,838.

Oakland neighborhoods occupy the majority of spots for most affordable communities in the Bay Area.

Below $500K

Here’s a look at all the Bay Area neighborhoods, where the typical home value sits below $500K.

Atchison Village - Richmond $210,883 Chinatown - Oakland $373,838 Coliseum - Oakland $436,180 Fitchburg - Oakland $437,968 Lockwood Tevis - Oakland $458,789 Woodland - Oakland $458,906 Seminary - Oakland $465,137 Hilltop Village - Richmond $468,636 Castlemont - Oakland $471,637 Iron Triangle - Richmond $475,554 Highland - Oakland $478,513 Hegenberger - Oakland $478,651 Tenderloin - San Francisco $479,657 Webster - Oakland $480,776 Melrose - Oakland $481,285 Eastmont - Oakland $488,240 Waverly - Oakland $493,232 Arroyo Viejo - Oakland $495,450 Santa Fe - Richmond $499,135

(Source: Zillow)