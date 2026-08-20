East Bay teen killed in suspected drunk driving crash, identified

The Brief A 19-year-old Livermore man was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash in Monterey over the weekend, just days before his 20th birthday. Police said the driver, 20-year-old Sebastian Feliciano of Dublin, had a blood-alcohol level of .13 and is facing manslaughter charges. The victim's mother and girlfriend are remembering him as a loving person with a bright future as loved ones prepare to celebrate his upcoming birthday.



A group of friends from the East Bay is dealing with the tragic aftermath of a weekend car crash in Monterey that police say was caused by drunk driving.

The crash killed 19-year-old Jerrod Chapman-Marshall of Livermore, just one week before his 20th birthday.

What we know:

According to Monterey police, officers responded to the scene at Barnett Segal and Iris Canyon Road on Sunday afternoon after a silver BMW convertible struck a tree. Investigators believe the vehicle was driving recklessly prior to the collision.

Four people inside the vehicle were hospitalized, but Chapman-Marshall was the only passenger who did not survive.

Police said the driver, 20-year-old Sebastian Feliciano of Dublin, had a blood-alcohol level of .13. Authorities are pursuing manslaughter charges against Feliciano.

A weekend for fun turned into tragedy

What they're saying:

Chapman-Marshall’s mother, Bonnie Marshall, said her son was her only child and loved cars. He had traveled to Monterey Car Week with three friends on Sunday. She recalled receiving the late-evening call every parent dreads.

"I could already kind of tell in the way that he was asking me questions... like my son was gone," Marshall said. "And he told me he was gone."

Despite her profound loss, Marshall expressed compassion for everyone affected by the crash, including the driver.

"I don’t think my son and my family is the only one who suffered here. I think all these kids—Sebastian lost a friend," Marshall said. "You have to face what you’ve done, but I kind of as a mom, I also feel bad for that family and that kid."

Remembering Jerrod

Marshall described her son as a respectful young man who loved music and was learning a new trade.

"He had a plan for his whole life to take care of him and his girlfriend," Marshall said.

His girlfriend, Lorrie Jacobsen, who met him in the fourth grade, recalled the moment before he left.

"I almost convinced him not to go that Saturday, but he looked so excited I couldn’t keep him there," Jacobsen said. "But I’d do anything to go back in time and just keep him with me."

What's next:

Marshall said she is currently seeking resources to help the young people in her son's circle process their grief. Friends and family plan to gather next Wednesday to celebrate what would have been his 20th birthday.

"Wednesday, which is his birthday, we plan to celebrate him very big," Jacobsen said.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support the family.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Monterey police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call their department.