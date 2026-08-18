Live results: California House District 14 special election

The Brief Tuesday's special election will decide the candidate who will finish out former Rep. Eric Swalwell's term in the U.S. House. The term ends Jan. 3. Swalwell resigned earlier this year and subsequently ended his campaign for California governor after sexual assault allegations. State Sen. Aisha Wahab and Bay Area Rapid Transit Board President Melissa Hernandez are vying for the District 14 seat in both Tuesday's special election and THE November general election, which will decide the representative for the next congressional term.



Four months after Rep. Eric Swalwell resigned from Congress amid sexual assault allegations that torpedoed his campaign for California governor , his former Bay Area constituents will choose a replacement Tuesday to serve out the remainder of his term.

With two Democrats competing on the ballot, the seat in California’s 14th Congressional District in Alameda County is guaranteed to remain under Democratic control and further narrow an already fragile Republican majority in the U.S. House.

RELATED: Rep. Eric Swalwell announces resignation from Congress amid sexual assault allegations

Who's running for District 14?

What we know:

State Sen. Aisha Wahab and BART Board President Melissa Hernandez were the finalists in the June 16 special primary , in which the top two finishers regardless of party affiliation advanced to Tuesday’s special election. The two also will compete in the fall in a slightly redrawn district for a full term that begins in January 2027.

California House District 14 election results

Results will populate after the polls close at 8 p.m.



