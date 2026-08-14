Redwood City liquor store manager chained wrists, set fire: police

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The Brief Redwood City police announced a startling discovery following a liquor store fire last fall, where two people were found dead inside. A manager was found with a locked chain around one of his wrists next to the body of another employee following the aftermath of the blaze, which investigators said he intentionally started himself. A motive wasn't given.



Redwood City police announced a startling discovery following a liquor store fire last fall, where two people were found dead inside: A manager was found with a locked chain around one of his wrists next to the body of another employee following the aftermath of the blaze, which investigators said he intentionally started himself.

Chained himself, set fire

What we know:

Police on Thursday said that 56-year-old Benigno Nuguid Pare ignited gasoline in the loft area of Avenue Liquors at 2147 Roosevelt Ave. on Nov. 3, 2025, about 5:30 a.m.

Pare was found dead alongside 25-year-old Anil Kumar Sharma in the loft area of the shop, police said.

The Redwood City Pulse and the San Mateo Daily Journal described Pare as a manager and Sharma as an employee who would often both sleep in the building.

No motive given

What we don't know:

Police did not give any motive as to why Pare would have done this. And they didn't elaborate on why Pare would have also wanted to kill Sharma.

But they did say they came to this conclusion based on physical evidence, witness statements and surveillance video.

The men who died

Dig deeper:

Pare worked at Avenue Liquors, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his wife and four children. The organizer described the man, also known as Benny, as "one of the most hardworking, humble and generous people I’ve ever met."

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The Redwood City Pulse reported Pare had a wife and four children in the Philippines, and would often work 80 or so hours a week.

Pare finally felt he had saved enough money to fly home to the Philippines and see his family at the end of November 2025 – the month of the fire, the Pulse reported.

Sharma was from India and had a wife and two children, the Pulse reported.

Police said they're nearing the end of their investigation, which has so far indicated there is no threat to the public.



What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7100.