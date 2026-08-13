Family mourns 24-year-old mother killed in hit-and-run outside Oakland church

The Brief Maribel Matias died on Saturday night after she was struck by a car directly in front of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church She leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter. An Oakland Police Department investigation into the crash is ongoing.



Family members on Thursday identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run just across the street from an East Oakland police station as a 24-year-old mother.

The crash

What we know:

Maribel Matias died on Saturday night after she was struck by a car directly in front of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, across the street from the Oakland Police Department Eastmont Substation.

She leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter.

Oakland police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near 73rd and Garfield avenues. Aug. 8, 2026

What they're saying:

"So tragically she's gone, and it's sad, so we'll pray for the family and the friends," said Marcel Robinson, the pastor at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. "My prayers are that whoever did it would turn themselves in."

Matias’ family said the crash happened near the corner of 73rd and Garfield avenues following a party where the victim got into an argument with her boyfriend because she had been drinking.

Surveillance video reviewed by KTVU shows two cars approaching the victim as she stands in the street, with one striking her and leaving the scene without stopping.

"Why do you do this? You couldn't, you couldn't just stay with her? Or, you couldn't just hold her?" said Matias' 12-year-old niece Sandy Perez-Matias.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced in the hit-and-run as of Thursday afternoon. An OPD investigation into Matias' death is ongoing.