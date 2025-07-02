East Bay liquor store sells winning lottery ticket worth over $166,000

A San Leandro liquor store sold a winning lottery ticket that matched all five numbers in the Fantasy 5 drawing on Tuesday.

The lucky ticket is worth $166,555, according to the California Lottery, though no winner has been identified.

Only one ticket matched all five numbers in Tuesday's drawing. Another 155 players matched four numbers, which is worth a $455 prize.

The top winning ticket was sold at La Potranca Liquor Store on Lewelling Boulevard in San Leandro, lottery officials reported.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing were 3, 5, 6, 25 and 29.

The California Lottery says the odds of winning the top Fantasy 5 prize are just one in 575,757.

The Fantasy 5 drawing takes place every day after 6:30 p.m.