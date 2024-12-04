Bed-and-breakfast on small East Bay island hiring two innkeepers

article

If you've ever dreamed of running a bed-and-breakfast and living on a secluded island – this job is for you.

An East Bay island home to a small inn and lighthouse dating back to 1874 is hiring two innkeepers.

The innkeepers will be responsible for all island operations, including providing ferry service for guests, serving breakfast and dinner and managing maid service at the inn.

East Brother Island is located in the San Francisco Bay, roughly 1,000 feet off the coast of Richmond.

The inn is hiring two innkeepers who will work together and live in close quarters.

The current innkeepers, Dre and Charity Elmore, have managed the inn for two years.

East Brother Light Station Bed and Breakfast on the day of an innkeeper changeover in 2001. (Photo By LEA SUZUKI/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) Expand

"The Lighthouse Keepers are a ‘couple’ who, as employees of the organization, manage and run the bed and breakfast inn and day-use programs at East Brother Island," the job description says.

Applicants are required to have a U.S. Coast Guard merchant mariner credential NMC operator's license for a boat carrying at least six guests.

The new innkeepers would start in April 2025, according to.

The two innkeepers would earn a combined $140,000 per year and receive health benefits and "modest" housing on the island.

"Modest housing is available on the island, but some keepers in the past have elected to live off the island during days off. We prefer the keepers live on the island full-time," the listing says.

View of the second floor bedroom in the bed and breakfast at the East Brother Light Station located on a small island just off Point San Pablo Harbor on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Richmond, Calif. (Photo by Liz Hafalia/San Francisco Chronicle via Gett Expand

The East Brother Island Light Station was built in 1874 on the one-acre island.

The island was operated by U.S. Lighthouse Service until 1939, when the agency merged with the Coast Guard.

In 1979, the nonprofit East Brother Light Station Inc. was created to restore the island for public use.

To apply for the innkeeper positions, applicants are asked to apply jointly on the East Brother Light Station website.