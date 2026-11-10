4 arrests in fatal East Oakland stabbing

The Brief Police arrested four suspects, including a juvenile, in connection with a fatal stabbing Monday in East Oakland. Officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds in the 10100 block of International Boulevard after a fight, police said. The victim died at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Four suspects were arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing after a fight in East Oakland on Monday, police said.

Fight leads to fatal stabbing

What we know:

Officers responded just after 2:15 p.m. to the 10100 block of International Boulevard, where they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim died at the scene.

Police said the suspects had been involved in a fight with the victim before the stabbing.

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Four suspects arrested

Three suspects from Oakland, San Leandro and Hayward were arrested on suspicion of homicide, police said. A juvenile from Hayward was also arrested in connection with the stabbing.

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed a motive or said whether the suspects and the victim knew one another. The investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim.