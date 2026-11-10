4 arrests in fatal East Oakland stabbing
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing after a fight in East Oakland on Monday, police said.
Fight leads to fatal stabbing
What we know:
Officers responded just after 2:15 p.m. to the 10100 block of International Boulevard, where they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim died at the scene.
Police said the suspects had been involved in a fight with the victim before the stabbing.
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Four suspects arrested
Three suspects from Oakland, San Leandro and Hayward were arrested on suspicion of homicide, police said. A juvenile from Hayward was also arrested in connection with the stabbing.
What we don't know:
Police have not disclosed a motive or said whether the suspects and the victim knew one another. The investigation remains ongoing.
Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a statement the Oakland Police Department provided to KTVU on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.