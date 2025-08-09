East Oakland residents demand action about "unsafe" and "unsanitary" encampment

The Brief Neighbors in East Oakland say a growing homeless encampment on MacArthur Boulevard has made the area unsafe and unsanitary. District 7 city council member Ken Houston and Mayor Barbara Lee have released plans to address the situation on MacArthur Boulevard and in the city. Residents said they'll give the mayor and the city council member a chance since both are new to their jobs, but they are fast running out of patience.



Neighbors in East Oakland said they have been living with unsafe and unsanitary conditions for years.

They told KTVU their repeated complaints about a homeless encampment and blight have not been addressed by the city.

And it's a problem that extends beyond just one neighborhood.

People who live near busy MacArthur Boulevard said the situation has grown steadily worse in the past five years.

The Situation on MacArthur

Big picture view:

On Friday afternoon, KTVU captured an AC Transit bus swerving to avoid a homeless encampment and piles of garbage that have spilled over onto the roadway.

"You've got to swerve into oncoming traffic, and it's growing," said Cheryl Dyett-Green, who lives nearby.

Neighbors said the encampment started shortly before the pandemic in 2020, and has grown steadily in the past five years.

Long-time homeowners Dyett-Green and Emma Morton said they've made numerous complaints to city leaders and that nothing's been done to fix the problem.

One that is affecting area businesses and residents.

Morton said she avoids patronizing businesses near the encampment.

"I don't feel safe if I were to go down and patronize a business," she said.

City Officials Take Notice

What they're saying:

District 7 city council member Ken Houston, who represents the area, vowed action.

"In the next six weeks, this is going to be addressed," he said. " Enough is enough."

Houston plans to introduce his encampment abatement plan on September 10.

He said he has enough support from the council to get the measure passed.

"If you're parked on the wrong side of the street, blocking a hydrant, you will be towed," Houston said, adding that RV owners will be given 72 hours notice.

Taking A Closer Look

Local perspective:

Three men who said they live in the encampment said they'd like the city or county to help them into some type of housing.

They also said they're not entirely responsible for the garbage and unsanitary conditions.

"When we're not here, people dump stuff here," said Calvin Jones, who's lived in his RV parked on MacArthur Boulevard for the past few years.

He said he's coping with mental health issues and another man said he was a steel mill worker for years and now suffers from disabling back spasms.

But Kim Traylor, a nearby resident who frequently patronizes the bar across the street from the encampment, said the situation is out of control.

"We're sitting there barbecuing and there are rodents. I'm talking big ones, not mice, big giant rats. It's just ridiculous," Traylor said.

What's next:

Mayor Barbara Lee said she's looking at possible spaces to house the homeless.

She and council member Houston said Measure W, which was passed by voters to address homelessness, will help fund some of the changes needed.

"I have a working group with the district attorney to figure out a better way to address it, but people should not have to live like this," Lee said.

Residents said they hope change will come soon.

"It sounds good, but we'll wait and see," Traylor said.

Neighbors said seeing is believing.

They said they'll give the mayor and the city council member a chance since both are new to their jobs.

But neighbors are fast running out of patience.

