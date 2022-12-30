East Palo Alto man arrested on suspicion of killing woman whose body not yet found

article

East Palo Alto police on Friday announced the arrest of a 44-year-old man on suspicion of killing a woman whose body has yet to be found.

John Caisiano Thompson, an East Palo Alto resident, is accused of the murder of 32-year-old Breanna Labat, according to police.

SEE ALSO: 15-year-old Pittsburg boy shot and killed by another boy

On Dec. 6, investigators with East Palo Alto police and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office launched a missing person investigation involving Labat and received information leading them to think she had been killed and the suspect disposed of her remains, police said.

Caisiano Thompson was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death and police said he was expected to be charged Friday.

A motive for the killing, East Palo Alto's fifth homicide of 2022, was not released, and investigators are continuing to search for her remains.