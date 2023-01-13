East Palo Alto police officer shot during traffic stop arrest

A police officer in East Palo Alto was shot below the waist while trying to arrest someone after a traffic stop, police said.

The shooting was reported Thursday about 11 a.m., when the officer tried to pull over a driver, identified at 44-year-old Willie Wiley, for some type of "vehicle code violation."

Wiley ran away and officers chased him on foot.

Police said when they tried to arrest him, Wiley fired at them with a "ghost gun."

One of the officers was injured on the lower part of his body, but police didn't elaborate.

Wiley was arrested and police said the officer is at the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police also did not disclose what the original vehicle code violation was.