East Palo Alto pulls Flock item from agenda; tense debate ensues

The Brief The East Palo Alto City Council removed a scheduled discussion regarding its contract with Flock Safety from its agenda Tuesday night, sparking frustration among residents and officials. Councilmembers engaged in a tense debate over whether further discussion of the automated license plate reader technology was redundant or necessary for public transparency. The local controversy follows decisions by other Bay Area municipalities, such as Mountain View and Santa Clara County, to cut ties or limit use of the surveillance system over data privacy concerns



The East Palo Alto City Council chambers became the site of a heated debate Tuesday night as officials and community members clashed over the city's use of Flock Safety technology.

Item pulled from agenda

What we know:

The council was slated to discuss its contract with the company, which provides automated license plate reader technology, but the item was pulled from the agenda at the start of the meeting. The decision frustrated community members who had attended specifically to speak on the issue.

Rift on the council

What they're saying:

The move also created a rift on the council.

Councilmember Mark Dinan expressed a desire to move past the recurring debate.

"I don't want to be discussing this every two months for the rest of my term in office, just because some people in the community aren't happy with it," Dinan said.

Vice Mayor Ruben Abrica sharply disagreed with the decision to strike the item.

"It's very insulting to be here and have three people decide that we don't want to talk about it," Abrica said. "Like, who are you to tell the public that we don't want to hear about it?"

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Intense scrutiny

Big picture view:

Flock Safety has stated that it does not share data with federal agencies without permission. However, the company has faced intense scrutiny following reports that federal agencies accessed data in other jurisdictions.

Earlier this year, the Mountain View City Council voted to terminate its contract with Flock after the city's police chief informed the community that federal agencies had accessed license plate reader data without authorization. Similarly, Santa Clara County announced it would no longer access the Flock system, even for law enforcement operations.

Other Bay Area cities are currently weighing the technology's benefits against privacy risks.

In March, Richmond voted to maintain its contract while requesting a review of data privacy agreements. Berkeley is considering a $2 million contract extension but will not revisit the item until June.

While law enforcement agencies across the region have credited the cameras with helping solve various cases, concerns persist regarding the company's ability to maintain promised data privacy standards.

KTVU has reached out to the East Palo Alto Police Chief for comment and is awaiting a response.