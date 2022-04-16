Easter events back in a big way in the Bay Area

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Easter events are back on. San Francisco played host to a couple Saturday, including one that made its debut.

Kids of all ages were scrambling for Easter eggs during the hunt at the Eggstravaganza put on by San Francisco’s Recreation and Parks Department.

One kid grabbed nearly a dozen eggs in about 30 seconds during one of the many Easter egg hunting sessions for kids of all ages.

After two years of cancellations, the family-friendly Easter event re-emerged in San Francisco, only this time it moved from Golden Gate Park to Crocker Amazon Park near the Cow Palace, on the southern side of San Francisco.

"We don’t have a lot of large events down here and we thought it would be a great opportunity to bring this community this wonderful, fun event," said Anne Marie Donnelly with the Recreation and Parks Department.

There were plenty of attractions for kids, including rides, whether they wanted to slide or spin. And when they weren’t playing, performances on the main stage, including dancing, kept people entertained.

And unlike years past, this year it was free to get in.

Eggstravaganza is a tradition some parents say they’re glad to have back.

"Love it. Love it. Love it. We brought kids, we brought our kids friends, so we’re just excited to do everything," said Jeff Sprague.

One four-year-old shared what she had planned for the day.

"Celebrating, presents, everything."

In the Castro, there was another family-friendly Eggstravaganza, but this one was making its debut.

Along the block of Noe Street that connects with Market, there was a petting zoo, a photo shoot with the Easter Bunny, a dozen or so local vendors, and more.

It was all made possible due to a grant from the City to the Castro Merchants Association, which created a block party to celebrate Easter and draw a crowd.

"That’s really the goal here, is to help local businesses out with bringing more people out into the neighborhood, out into the district and we were very lucky to get that grant and here we are today," said Dave Karraker, with the Castro Merchants Association.

With 2,000 or so people expected to attend the event, organizers called it a success, and at least one parent hopes it becomes a new Castro tradition.

"I think this is wonderful for the neighborhood and we’re glad to be out here and enjoy the weather and Happy Easter," said Joy McMackin.