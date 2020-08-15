EBMUD: outage leads to waste water in Oakland Estuary

On Saturday morning, East Bay Municipal Utility District announced that a power outage led to a sewage contamination in a section of the Oakland Estuary.

The outage hit the San Antonio Creek Wet Weather Treatment Plant, near the Bay Bridge in Oakland, said Andrea Pook of EBMUD.

Pook told KTVU that equipment failure led to a discharge of more than a thousand galllons of waste water into San Francisco Bay.

EBMU says the outage caused major flooding at the plant, as the flow exceeded capacity, before maintenance crews could restore normal operations.

The discharge of disinfected and declorinated water occured at just before 4 a.m. Saturday, west of Jack London Square.

EBMUD was in the process of posting warning signs along the estuary, about the contamination.

The agency also reached out to the Oakland Aquatic Center, Oakland Strokes Rowing Club, and California Canoe & Kayak at Jack London Square to alert them of the situation, and to urge people to avoid getting into the water.

