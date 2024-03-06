Ebony alert activated for missing East Palo Alto woman

article

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Ebony alert for a missing East Palo Alto woman.

Maliyah Thomas, 22, was last seen on Feb. 16 at Daphne and Aster Ways In East Palo Alto. She was wearing blue leggings, orange Nike shorts and a beige puffy jacket.

Thomas is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall weighing about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 immediately.