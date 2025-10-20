Ebony Alert issued for teen missing from Castro Valley



The California Highway Patrol activated an Ebony Alert for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Castro Valley on Sunday night.

According to the CHP, Ganiah Grubbs was spotted around 8:30 p.m. near Edwards Lane and Center Street in Castro Valley.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office requested the alert, which was issued around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Grubbs is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 203 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray leggings, and pink Crocs. She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone who sees Grubbs or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.