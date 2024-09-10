Economy top of mind as Harris, Trump face off in debate

The Brief Kamala Harris and Donald Trump face off in a debate in Philadelphia. The economy is the biggest issue for KTVU viewers. This is likely the only debate before the November election.



The economy, abortion and immigration will inevitably be topics during Tuesday's debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, as each hopes to win the most powerful seat in the land in November.

The debate, which starts at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PST) in Philadelphia, may be the only debate before the election to see who will become president.

KTVU decided to conduct its own (unscientific) poll early Tuesday to see what viewers most cared about: The economy, healthcare, the Supreme Court, violent crime and immigration.

TAKE THE KTVU POLL

Early results showed that the economy was the No. 1 issue.

Moderators also will likely ask the pair their thoughts on taxes, global alliances, climate change and democracy itself.

Since replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, Harris – a Bay Area native – has pledged to chart a new way forward even as she has embraced many of his ideas.

She wants middle class tax cuts, tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations, a restoration of abortion rights and a government that aggressively addresses climate change, among other stances.

Seeking a return to the White House, Trump wants the extension and expansion of his 2017 tax cuts, a massive increase in tariffs, more support for fossil fuels and a greater concentration of government power in the White House.

To see more on their views, click here.

What time does the debate start?

The debate starts at 9 p.m. in Philadelphia (6 p.m. California time) and is expected to last 90 minutes.

Who is moderating the debate?

It’s being moderated by "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis. ABC News is carrying the debate live on its broadcast network as well as its streaming platform ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. Several networks have also agreed to carry the event live.

What are the rules of the debate?

There will be no audience, live microphones when candidates aren't speaking and no written notes.

The Source KTVU viewers, ABC rules of debate, Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.