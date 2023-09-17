Ed Sheeran breaks attendance record at Levi's

Ed Sheeran has reportedly broken the attendance record at Levi's Stadium.

The East Bay Times reports the singer performed in front of 80,000 fans last night.

The previous record of 76,000 was set in 2015 by Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of the Grateful Dead'.

Sheeran performed "in the round", meaning fans could be seated on all sides of the stadium and still see what was happening.

The next scheduled concert at Levi's is Luke Combs's ‘Growin’ up and Gettin’ Old Tour’ on May 17 next year.

