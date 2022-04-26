El Cerrito laundromat thief caught on video

Police in El Cerrito are looking for a man caught on camera burglarizing a laundromat.

Surveillance video shows the suspect kick open an office door of the laundromat and allegedly steal $2500. The suspect was wearing dark clothes, a mask and a hat.

The owners said the money they earn from the business is used to pay their mortgage and preschool for their kids.

Anyone with information should call El Cerrito police.

