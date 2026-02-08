El Cerrito police investigating interrupted early-morning burglary

article

The Brief El Cerrito Police Department officers were called about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday to a home in the 900 block of Liberty Street on reports of a robbery, The suspect fled the scene when the residents inside the home woke up.



An El Cerrito home was burglarized early on Sunday, and police are searching for the suspect.

El Cerrito Police Department officers were called about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday to a home in the 900 block of Liberty Street on reports of the robbery, according to a department statement.

At the scene, police learned from the residents that they were sleeping inside when a suspect entered the home through a partially opened window.

The suspect moved some items inside to the outside of the home before the residents woke up, which caused the suspect to flee the scene.

No injuries were reported in the burglary.

An investigation into the crime is ongoing, and El Cerrito police are working to identify the suspect and to determine whether the burglary is connected to other incidents in the area.

Anyone with information on the burglary was asked to contact the El Cerrito Police Department at (510) 215-4435 or investigations@elcerrito.gov.