Elder abuse conviction in San Francisco

article

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced the conviction of a man for elder abuse of a 69-year-old woman in 2022.

The attack was described as an unprovoked assault.

The backstory:

Danic Vaivai, 45, punched the victim in the head as she was walking to the bathroom on Dec. 7, 2022. The victim fell to the ground and according to testimony, Vaivai proceeded to kick the woman in the head.

The woman called out for help and a neighbor did come out, but Vaivai told the neighbor to "go back to your room," according to the D.A.'s office.

Officials said Vaivai turned his attention back to the woman as she struggled on the ground. Officials said as she pleaded with him to stop, he responded, "I'm going to hit you again and then again!" He then continued to punch and kick the unidentified woman.

The victim suffered a fractured jaw, orbital, sinus cavity and substantial bruising to her right eye.

Prosecutors thanked the San Francisco Police Department for their work on this case.

What they're saying:

"I am in awe of the victim’s resilience and power in overcoming a vicious and unprovoked attack," said Assistant District Attorney Samantha Adhikari. "I am grateful to her for sharing her story and also incredibly grateful to the jury ultimately concluding that the defendant should be held accountable for his conduct."

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she hoped the jury's verdict brings some closure as she heals from her assault.

"My office will continue to do everything we can to keep our seniors and other vulnerable communities safe," said Jenkins.



Featured article



