Elderly woman killed in Redwood City hit-and-run

An elderly woman died in a hit-and-run collision in Redwood City on Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers responded at 5:52 p.m. to a report of a person down in the 1700 block of Woodside Road and found the victim lying in an eastbound lane.

She was taken to Stanford Hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, police said. Her name was not immediately available.

Police did not find any witnesses to the collision and have no information about a suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective David Denning at (650) 780-7141 or Detective Brian Luo at (650) 780-7619.

People wanting to remain anonymous can call a tip line at (650) 780-7107.