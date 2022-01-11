Elderly woman shoved to ground in Oakland Chinatown, police looking for victim and attacker

Police in Oakland are searching for a person responsible for shoving an elderly woman in Chinatown this week.

Police said the broad-daylight attack happened on Monday, Jan. 10 near 9th and Franklin. KTVU has obtained surveillance video of the incident that shows someone walking at their own pace behind the woman, who was walking much slower than her attacker.

She is shoved from behind and falls on the sidewalk before a bystander comes to her aid and the individual walks away.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene the victim and attacker were already gone.

The victim is described by police as an Asian woman, approximately 70 years old, 5'0" tall, with a slim build.

The incident's police report includes an assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and elder abuse.

The attacker was last seen walking northbound on Franklin Street. The victim had minor scrapes to her legs, a witness told police.

In August of last year, the national Stop AAPI Hate coalition recorded over 9,000 documented anti-Asian incidents in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic.

In California, the state attorney general said anti-Asian hate crimes jumped 107% in 2020.

The Bay Area has not been immune to these types of incidents despite a large Asian American population. Several high-profile incidents have plagued Oakland's Chinatown with high-profile Chinatown leader Carl Chan being the victim of an attack himself.