Elderly woman struck and killed by falling tree in Golden Gate Park
SAN FRANCISCO - An elderly woman was struck and killed by a falling tree at Golden Gate Park over the weekend.
San Francisco police said they were called to the park at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when a jogger noticed the woman down next to a large tree branch on the sidewalk near John F Kennedy Dr and 30th Avenue.
Bay Area storms: rain continues to wallop area, taking homes with it
Emergency personnel attempted to save her, but she was declared dead at the scene.
Officials said she was a San Francisco resident, but her name was not released.
Police confirmed that the tree belongs to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.