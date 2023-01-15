Elderly woman struck and killed by falling tree in Golden Gate Park

An elderly woman was struck and killed by a falling tree at Golden Gate Park over the weekend.

San Francisco police said they were called to the park at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when a jogger noticed the woman down next to a large tree branch on the sidewalk near John F Kennedy Dr and 30th Avenue.

Emergency personnel attempted to save her, but she was declared dead at the scene.

Officials said she was a San Francisco resident, but her name was not released.

Police confirmed that the tree belongs to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.