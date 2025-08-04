PHOTOS: Elizabeth Holmes caught on camera exercising at Texas prison

article

Elizabeth Holmes, the convicted Theranos founder, was caught on camera recently working out at a minimum-security prison in Texas where Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred.

Fox News photographer Derek Shook on Saturday captured images of Holmes, dressed in a gray T-shirt and shorts and black Nikes, walking, jogging, smiling, and carrying what appears to be eight-pound weights (or less) around the federal prison camp, known as FPC Bryan in Bryan, Texas.

It appears as though there was no sighting of Maxwell, as no images of her were released.

Photo: Derek Shook/Fox News Digital

And it was unclear how close Shook was to the prison or how he was able to get the photographs; usually photography on prison property is forbidden.

Holmes looked pretty happy in the photos, power walking with a friend in one, and appearing to turn toward the camera with a wide smile, showing her white teeth and lightly applied pink lipstick.

In an earlier interview, she told People, she wakes just after 5 a.m., eats fruit for breakfast and then does a 40-minute daily workout.

The 41-year-old Holmes is serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors in her failed blood-testing company, Theranos. The Palo Alto company ceased operations in 2018.

Photo: Derek Shook/Fox News Digital

Her trial was held in San Jose. She was sentenced in 2022 after she was convicted on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Maxwell, 63, is now being held at FPC Bryan after she was transferred on Friday from Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida.

Maxwell is the convicted associate of sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019.

In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of child sex trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison the following year.

It remains unclear why she was moved, but Maxwell and her lawyer met twice with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche before the transfer took place, Fox News reported.

Photo: Derek Shook/ Fox News Digital

Photo: Derek Shook/ Fox News Digital