Elizabeth Holmes Theranos trial: live updates from the federal fraud trial

article

Witness testimony was set to resume Friday in the federal fraud trial against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Whistleblower Erika Cheung was set to take the stand under cross examination from the defense on her third day of testimony.

Follow below for live updates about the trial of Holmes from KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky who is reporting from federal court in San Jose. (App users click here to follow the blog.

The former Theranos employee has detailed her six months working at the failed biotech startup, describing quality control failures in the company’s blood testing lab

Holmes is charged with 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy along with co-defendant "Sunny" Balwani.

The government alleges Holmes and Balwani misled investors about their blood testing technology, helping them raise more than $700 million in investment capital for a technology that never worked as they claimed.

MORE: Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Theranos employee says Edison machine failed frequently