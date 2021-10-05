Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates as defense cross-examines crucial witness

article

The former lab director for Theranos was set to take the witness stand under cross examination Tuesday as testimony from the crucial witness winds down.

Dr. Adam Rosendorff will take the stand for a fifth day as defense attorneys for defendant Elizabeth Holmes continue to poke holes in his testimony for the government.

Follow below for live updates about the trial of Holmes from KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky who is reporting from federal court in San Jose. (Mobile users click here to follow the blog if it does not display below.)

Much of the case may ride on Rosendorff’s testimony. He was lab director for Theranos when the failed blood testing company took its products to market in 2013.

Holmes in charged with ten counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly defrauding investors and patients.