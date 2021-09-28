Elizabeth Holmes live updates: Theranos lab director testifies about failures

Theranos’ former lab director will continue testifying Tuesday in the federal fraud case against the failed biotech company’s former CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Dr. Adam Rosendorff began testifying Friday. He described numerous breakdowns inside Theranos’ testing lab, including major failures of the Edison machine – the company’s central technology.

Follow below for live updates about the trial of Holmes from KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky who is reporting from federal court in San Jose. (Mobile users click here to follow the blog if it does not display below.)

Rosendorff said the machine returned erroneous results after being launched in September 2014 at Walgreens stores in Arizona.

SEE ALSO: Was Theranos a fraud or honest failure? Attorneys lay out cases in opening of Elizabeth Holmes

He said he even warned Holmes that the machines were not working properly before they went to market.

Holmes is facing ten counts of fraud and two counts conspiracy to commit fraud along with co-defendant and former partner Sunny Balwani.