Elmo bombarded with existential dread after checking in with the world

It's the thought that counts.

Elmo, the beloved Sesame Street character, maybe bit off more than he could chew when he decided to ask his followers on X, formerly Twitter, how they were doing.

"Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" the official account for the "Sesame Street" character wrote in an X post on Monday.

It was a harmless question that eventually drew in a tsunami of trauma. As of Tuesday morning, the post had been viewed over 130 million times.

It was an opportunity for thousands of people to dump their feelings on the furry red monster.

"Elmo we are tired," wrote one user.

"Wife left me Daughters don’t respect me My job is a joke Any more questions, Elmo??? Jesus man," wrote another.

Many shared the trials and tribulations of the year, whether it was struggling to make ends meet or losing their jobs, Elmo truly opened a Pandora's box of emotions.

"Based on the replies we won't be hearing from Elmo for a while," @mybabyboosh wrote on X.

But Elmo did respond.

"Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you," the muppet wrote in a follow-up post.

Even the president chimed in.

On Tuesday afternoon, Joe Biden responded to Elmo's post writing "I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone."