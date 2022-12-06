Elon Musk reportedly turned some SF Twitter offices into bedrooms

article

Twitter may be giving new meaning to the increasingly popular term "work from home."

The social media giant laid off nearly half of its staff starting in early October and now has reportedly turned empty office space into bedrooms.

According to a report by Forbes, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, set up dystopian-like bedrooms inside the company's downtown San Francisco Headquarters.

The rooms are reportedly decorated with neon orange carpet, curtains, bed side tables and large teleconference monitors.

A Twitter employee who spoke with Forbes said no announcement or context about the bedrooms was given to employees.

The in-office bedrooms are a reminder of Musk's support of "hardcore employees," an idea which some have criticized for lack of work-life balance.

Over the yeas, Musk has bragged about sleeping at Tesla's factory and pulling all-nighters at Twitter.