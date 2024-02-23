Elon vows Tesla will 'make things good' with San Jose bakery

After learning that Tesla backed out of a deal with a San Jose pie shop at the last minute, leaving the business owner out of thousands of dollars, Elon Musk said he would make amends.

"Just hearing about this. Will make things good with the bakery. People should always be able to count on Tesla trying its best," Musk said on X in response to a post about the canceled order.

Musk did not specify how he would address the matter with The Giving Pies, a small Black-owned bakery.

The bakery owner, Voahanguy Rasetarinera, said that since her social media post went viral by criticizing Tesla for abruptly canceling a $6,000 order for 2,000 pies her bakery has received an overflow of community support.

Dr. Eric Yokota, owner of nearby Yokota DDS, made sure to visit the bakery on Thursday.

"Being in a small business myself, it really kind of hit close to home," said Yokota.

Rasetarinera said that following the viral story, Tesla offered to purchase the pies and tour their factory, but she has yet to receive payment.

She said her focus has shifted to other customers like Yokota and the San Jose Sharks, who bought $500 worth of pies after hearing her story.

"We are the brand of San Jose of the city of San Jose and the San Jose area. We take that very seriously and when somebody is in need, we want to be able to jump in and support that," said Chris Shay, San Jose Sharks CEO of Government Affairs.

Rasetarinera noted that her small business has been selling out of pies daily since the Tesla debacle with orders pouring in from across the country.