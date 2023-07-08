Underground fire near SF's Pacific Avenue, residents asked to avoid area

The San Francisco Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Pacific Avenue between Laguna and Buchanan Streets due to large fire activity.

Officials said there is currently an underground vault fire. Emergency crews are at the scene.

Officials said that they have received reports and "can visually observe" a car and its windows damaged from a manhole cover. Authorities said it appears to be an isolated incident and that there are no reported injuries.

