Emergency work complicates BART service between Richmond and Millbrae

A track maintenance vehicle derailed overnight, causing the cancelation Wednesday of the Red Line BART service between Richmond and Millbrae stations, BART said.

Crews will have to conduct emergency track work all day long.

Commuters will still be able to get where they need to go, but it will likely involve transfers and delays.

Since crews have to conduct track work between MacArthur and 19th Street Oakland stations, passengers may face a 20-minute delay in the Berryessa and SFO/Millbrae directions through downtown Oakland.

Millbrae riders from Richmond are advised to take the Orange/Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur to a Yellow/SFO train.

Commuters from Millbrae to Richmond can take a Yellow/Antioch train and transfer at MacArthur to a Richmond train, BART officials added.

No stations are closed, but the Red line is canceled.