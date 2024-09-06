Expand / Collapse search

Employee stabbed by suspect at San Francisco retail store, no arrests

Published  September 6, 2024 7:09pm PDT
San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - An employee at a downtown San Francisco retail store was stabbed and injured on Friday morning, police say. 

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to the 300 block of Montgomery Street at Pine Street at around 9:30 a.m. 

There they found the store employee suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said in their news release. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Upon investigating, police said the unknown male suspect was trying to steal from the store when they were confronted by the employee. The suspect then stabbed the employee and fled in an unknown direction. 

Police would not confirm that this happened at the Walgreens on the 300 block of Montgomery. 

No suspect information was provided. No arrests have been made. 

